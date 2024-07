The Rays have selected Kmatz with the 157th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Kmatz's best trait at Oregon State was reliability, as he spent all three years in the rotation while staying healthy. His fastball sits around 91 mph and touches 94 mph, and he relies mostly on locating his pitches. Kmatz's best pitch is his mid-70s curveball and he also has good feel for a changeup.