Mangum went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 7-6 win over the Giants.

Mangum has been mediocre so far in August, going 8-for-36 (.222) with three steals and three RBI over his last 12 games. The outfielder continues to see steady playing time versus right-handed pitchers, though the switch hitter isn't being strictly platooned while working all over the outfield. He's now at a .278/.316/.347 slash line with two home runs, 31 RBI, 29 runs scored and 18 steals through 84 contests on the season.