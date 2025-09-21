Mangum went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI on Saturday against the Red Sox.

Mangum delivered an RBI double in the fourth inning and also recorded his sixth multi-hit game across 16 starts in September. He's hit .373 for the month, while also chipping in six stolen bases. Mangum doesn't provide much production in terms of power, but he's been an excellent source of batting average and stolen bases across 403 plate appearances for the campaign.