The Rays optioned Rock to Triple-A Durham on Friday.

Rock was summoned to the majors Thursday and allowed two hits and no walks while striking out five across three scoreless innings during the Rays' 7-4 loss to the Yankees. He'll head back to Triple-A, where he has started in 15 of 20 games and has a 4.63 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 71:33 K:BB across 81.2 innings.