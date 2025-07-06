The Rays optioned Rock to Triple-A Durham on Sunday.

He'll be replaced on the 26-man active roster by right-hander Joe Boyle, who had been starting for Durham and could serve as a multi-inning relief option or enter the Tampa Bay rotation during the upcoming week. After being called up from Triple-A on June 28, Rock made his MLB debut later that day in a win over the Orioles, covering two innings while allowing two earned runs on four hits while striking out four. The lefty reliever went unused in the Rays' ensuing six games.