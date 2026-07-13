Rays' Jonathan Aranda: Belts 14th homer in loss

Aranda went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and was hit by a pitch in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Mariners.

Aranda's lone hit produced the only scoring of the night for Tampa Bay, as he launched a two-run homer off Eduard Bazardo in the eighth inning. The long ball was his 14th of the year to match his career high from last season. The first baseman heads into the All-Star break swinging a hot bat, going 11-for-19 (.579) with six RBI over his last five games. Through 93 games, Aranda is slashing .297/.394/.471 with 14 home runs, 17 doubles, 64 RBI and 48 runs scored.