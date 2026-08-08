Rays' Jonathan Aranda: Belts homer in win

Aranda went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 2-1 win over the Mariners.

Aranda's third-inning blast ended up being the difference in this contest. It was his first homer of the second half, as the infielder struggled a bit by hitting .230 with a .257 slugging percentage over his previous 18 games. He's turned a corner in August, hitting safely in all five of his games this month. For the season, Aranda is batting .287 with an .815 OPS, 15 homers, 72 RBI, 56 runs scored and 19 doubles across 112 contests.