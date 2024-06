Aranda was placed on the minor-league injured list with an oblique strain Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Aranda is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks while recovering from the oblique injury, putting his timetable to return around late July or early August. The 26-year-old has struggled to a .189 average with three home runs, 10 RBI and 13 runs scored over 95 at-bats in 26 games with Durham this season.