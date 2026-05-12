Aranda went 2-for-3 with a home run, two total runs and three total RBI in an 8-5 win over Toronto on Monday.

Aranda got the scoring started with a sacrifice fly in the first inning, added a run-scoring single in the second and swatted a solo homer in the fifth. The 27-year-old had gone 11 games without a long ball coming into Monday, but he's otherwise been hot at the plate, slashing .469/.526/.594 with seven RBI through 10 games in May. Aranda has eight homers through 40 contests on the campaign, putting him well on pace to surpass the career-high 14 long balls he hit across 106 regular-season games in 2025.