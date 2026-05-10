Rays' Jonathan Aranda: Receiving afternoon off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aranda is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Ryan Bass of Rays.tv reports.
Aranda will exit the lineup for just the third time all season, with Rays manager Kevin Cash electing to give the left-handed batter the afternoon off while southpaw Payton Tolle takes the hill for Boston. Ryan Vilade will cover first base for Tampa Bay while Aranda sits.
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