The Rays optioned Aranda to Triple-A Durham on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
With Opening Day right around the corner Thursday, Aranda is one of the final major-league roster cut-downs for the Rays this spring. The 24-year-old batted .192 with one homer, five RBI and two runs scored over 26 at-bats during spring training, failing to impress enough to crack the big-league roster. Considering his positional flexibility and his prior experience in the MLB from last season, Aranda seems like a top candidate to earn a call-up early this year.