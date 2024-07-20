Caballero went 0-for-3 with a walk, a run scored, and a stolen base in Saturday's 9-1 win over the Yankees.

Caballero swiped second before coming around to score in the fourth inning and then walked in the eighth. The stolen base was actually the shortstop's first in what has been a disappointing July, but he still leads the American League with 25 steals on 36 attempts this season. While speed is his primary asset, the 27-year-old is also hitting .241 with six home runs, 24 RBI and 39 runs scored across 294 plate appearances.