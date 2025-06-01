Lowe went 3-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and three total runs in Saturday's 16-3 romp over the Astros.

Lowe's homer was a two-run shot in the seventh inning, and he added two singles for his second three-hit performance of the campaign. The veteran outfielder extended his on-base streak to eight games, and during that stretch he's batting .387 with two homers, three RBI, 10 runs and two stolen bases. Lowe's slash line is up to .327/.393/.545 on the season, though it's a relatively small sample size (61 plate appearances) since he missed about six weeks earlier in the campaign due to an oblique injury.