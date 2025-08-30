Lowe went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Nationals.

The 27-year-old outfielder gave the Rays all the offense they would need when he took Jake Irvin deep in the first inning for a three-run blast, but Lowe added a bit of insurance with a solo shot off the right-hander in the fourth. The performance snapped a 22-game homer drought for Lowe, and through 85 contests on the season he's up to nine long balls and 16 steals to go along with a .236/.301/.387 slash line.