Lowe (oblique) said that he expects to return to the Tampa Bay lineup for Wednesday's series finale versus the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "I'm good to go," Lowe said prior to Tuesday's 13-3 loss. "I came in [Monday] on the off day, just checked some boxes, swung, moved around, and I feel good."

Though Lowe missed out on a third straight start Tuesday while managing a tight right oblique, he's demonstrated enough improvement in his recovery over the last couple of days for the Rays to feel confident he'll be ready to go Wednesday. Lowe had previously strained the same oblique Opening Day and missed nearly two months of action before returning to action May 15. Lowe has avoided any prolonged absences since then, but he's still been a disappointment this season with a .229/.295/.369 slash line to go with seven home runs, 12 stolen bases, 40 runs and 29 RBI across 309 plate appearances.