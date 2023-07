Lowe went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Rangers.

It was a quiet day for Tampa Bay's offense, but Lowe did his best to carry the squad with two of the team's five hits. One of those was a solo shot to center field in the second inning that temporarily put the Rays up 2-0. Lowe also nabbed his 20th stolen base of the campaign, which has added significant value to his fantasy profile after he stole just four bases over 54 games to prior to this season.