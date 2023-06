Lowe is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe will take a seat for the series finale while he's been stuck in a bit of a rough patch at the plate of late, having gone 3-for-25 with 10 strikeouts over his past eight games. The Rays will roll out an outfield of Randy Arozarena, Jose Siri and Manuel Margot from left to right Wednesday.