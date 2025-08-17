Lowe (oblique) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Giants, aRyan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Lowe will take a seat for the second day in a row after he was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's 2-1 win when he felt his right oblique tighten up while taking swings in the batting cage prior to the game. According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, Lowe said he doesn't expect to require a stint on the injured list due to the oblique issue, though the Rays' plans for him could change if he's unable to return to the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees following Monday's team off day.