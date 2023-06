Lowe went 1-for-5 with an RBI and a stolen base Wednesday against the Athletics.

Lowe has slowed considerably at the plate in the last two weeks, hitting just .235 with a 32.4 percent strikeout rate. However, he has managed to find ways to contribute from a fantasy perspective, as he's also swiped three bags in that span. He's maintained a large-side platoon role for much of the season, though he has sat in two of the team's last seven games against righties.