Lowe went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and an additional run in a loss to the Mets on Thursday.

Lowe temporarily tied the score with a 440-foot blast to center field in the sixth inning, but New York responded with a go-ahead run in the bottom of the frame. The outfielder has gone deep five times in May, adding 12 RBI, nine runs and two steals through 15 games this month. Lowe is one of 25 major-leaguers to have reached double-digit homers at this point in the campaign.