Lowe (hip) is feeling better but is still a week away from returning to game action, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Lowe was shut down from baseball activity in late February and was originally projected to be sidelined for only six days. However, the injury seems to be lingering as his timeline has been pushed back on a few occasions. If Lowe can return within a week, there shouldn't be much concern about his availability for Opening Day, but at this point, it will be reassuring to see him retake the field.