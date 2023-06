Lowe went 1-for-4 with two RBI on Thursday against the Diamondbacks.

Lowe delivered a two-RBI single in the third inning, and he's now driven five runs across his last three games. He also struck out three times, marking his sixth multi-punchout performance in his last 10 starts. Despite having plenty of depth, the Rays have shown the willingness to take the good with the bad, as Lowe has retained a consistent large-side platoon role.