Kiermaier went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an RBI single and a stolen base in Sunday's 6-0 win over the Twins.

Kiermaier recorded his third straight multi-hit game in this outing. He also notched a steal for the second time in four contests, and his homer was his first since May 24. The outfielder's .229/.260/.392 slash line for the season doesn't inspire much confidence, and he's added seven homers, 17 RBI, 25 runs scored and five stolen bases in 51 contests. He'll continue to patrol center field against right-handed pitchers and the occasional southpaw.