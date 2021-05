Kiermaier is 4-for-9 with a double, a walk and three runs in his two games since returning from the injured list due to a wrist issue.

Kiermaier's current surge has quickly boosted his average 27 points to .244, with the pair of multi-hit efforts his first since May 2. The missed time due to injury aside, May has been rewarding for Kiermaier from a fantasy perspective, as he's hit .320 (8-for-25) with a trio of two-baggers, two RBI, five walks, two stolen bases and five runs across eight games.