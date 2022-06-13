Patino (oblique) completed his second rehab start Saturday with the Rays' rookie-level Florida Complex League affiliate, covering two scoreless innings and striking out five while allowing one hit and no walks.

Patino upped his pitch count to 29 in the outing and will now likely advance to one of the Rays' higher-level affiliates to make at least two more rehab starts before potentially coming off the 60-day injured list. The 22-year-old right-hander has been on the shelf since straining his oblique in his season debut with the Rays on April 11.