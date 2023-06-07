The Rays recalled Patino from Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Kristie Ackert of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Patino was moved to the bullpen a month ago with Durham and has struggled overall in the role with a 10.24 ERA, though much of that damage came in a May 12 appearance in which he surrendered seven earned runs. He had allowed just one run over his last five outings to earn the call back to the big leagues as a replacement in the bullpen for Calvin Faucher (elbow), who was moved to the 15-day injured list.