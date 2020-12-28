Patino is set to be traded from the Padres to the Rays in exchange for left-hander Blake Snell, pending a review of medical records, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Patino made his major-league debut in 2020, posting a 5.19 ERA and 21:14 K:BB over 17.1 innings during 11 appearances (one start). He was included on the team's postseason roster, and he'll now be the top prospect in Sunday's blockbuster trade. The right-hander has an above-average 96.8 mph average fastball velocity and will continue his development in Tampa Bay.