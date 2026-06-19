Rays' Manuel Rodriguez: Live BP scheduled

Manager Kevin Cash said Friday that Rodriguez (elbow) will begin throwing live batting practice June 30, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Rodriguez has been on the shelf all season while on the mend from an elbow procedure he underwent last August. He was cleared to begin throwing off a mound in May, and the Rays will seemingly have him throw a few more bullpen sessions before clearing him to begin facing hitters at the end of the month. A timeline for his return to the bullpen remains unknown, though he will almost certainly require several tune-up appearances in the minors before coming off the IL.