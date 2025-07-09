Rodriguez (forearm) yielded one hit and struck out one over a scoreless frame in his first rehab appearance with Triple-A Durham on Tuesday.

It was Rodriguez's first outing in nearly a month, as he is working his way back from a right forearm strain. If all goes well, Rodriguez should have a shot to return before the All-Star break. He's collected a 2.08 ERA and 25:6 K:BB over 30.1 innings out of the Rays' bullpen this season.