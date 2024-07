The Rays recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

The Rays traded Phil Maton to the Mets on Tuesday, so Rodriguez will now be called upon to fill the vacancy in Tampa Bay's bullpen. The 27-year-old righty allowed three earned runs in 9.2 innings during a brief stint in the majors earlier this year, and he's posted an impressive 1.09 ERA and 1.03 WHIP through 24.2 innings at Durham. He'll likely be used in middle relief while with the Rays.