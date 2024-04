Johnson underwent surgery to remove loose bodies from his elbow and was placed on the minor-league 60-day injured list Tuesday, Sam Dykstra of MiLB.comreports.

Johnson made 26 appearances at the Single-A level last season and had a 3.74 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 114:21 K:BB across 130 innings, but he won't be available to begin 2024. It's unclear how long the right-hander will be sidelined, but he'll miss at least the first two months of the season.