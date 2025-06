The Rays optioned Englert to Triple-A Durham on Monday.

Despite tossing 4.1 scoreless innings over his two relief appearances following his promotion from Durham last Tuesday, Englert will return to the Triple-A club. Englert has covered 22.1 innings over 13 appearances in his multiple stints in the majors this season, pitching to a 4.84 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB.