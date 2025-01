The Rays signed Coret for $1.6 million Wednesday, Ben Badler of Baseball America reports.

Coret has some of the most exciting raw tools in the class, as a 6-foot-4, 185-pound outfielder with big-time bat speed and plus foot speed. It's tough to scout the hit tools of 16-year-olds, but Coret is believed to have some aptitude as a pure hitter and not just a power hitter. He should begin his pro career in the Dominican Summer League in June.