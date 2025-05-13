Lavender (elbow) is scheduled to throw his first true bullpen session of the season Tuesday, MLB.com reports.

Working his way back from the internal brace procedure he underwent on his left elbow last May, Lavender said he had felt "unreal" during his recent throwing sessions before he completed what he described as a "short" bullpen session last weekend. The southpaw is now in line to throw a more traditional side session Tuesday, and he'll likely steadily increase the volume and intensity of his throwing in the weeks to come. Lavender will eventually advance to facing hitters in live batting practice and simulated games before heading out on an extended minor-league rehab assignment. The Rule 5 selection could be ready to return from the 60-day injured list and make his MLB debut with the Rays at some point in June or July.