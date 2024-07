The Rays selected Flewelling with the 94th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Flewelling didn't have a lot of exposure to scouts while growing up in Alberta but put himself on the radar at the MLB Draft Combine. That was highlighted by high exit velocity readings, which the Rays will certainly hope translates to game action as he adds strength. Defensively, Flewelling has the chance to stick behind the dish as he has good blocking skills and solid pop times to second base.