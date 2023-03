Basabe was optioned to minor-league camp by the Rays on Monday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Basabe was added to the 40-man roster over the winter after a breakout 2022 season, but was never a real option to make the Rays out of spring training. The 22-year-old did slash an impressive .324/.385/.462 with 21 steals last season, and even with Tampa Bay's impressive infield depth, he could be an option for the club at some point in 2023.