Basabe (wrist) was activated from the 7-day injured list at Triple-A Durham on Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Basabe has been shelved for most of this season after suffering a fractured right wrist back in mid-April, but he's completed a 12-game rehab assignment with the Rays' Florida Complex League affiliate, posting a .945 OPS with two homers and a 1:9 K:BB. The 23-year-old had started games at shortstop, second base and third base with Durham before getting hurt and should go back to bouncing around the infield for the Bulls.