Fairbanks (2-3) earned the win Thursday, allowing one run on two hits over two innings against the Twins. He struck out one.

Fairbanks was not needed to start the ninth due to the Rays holding a four-run lead, but a leadoff homer followed by the next two runners reaching base necessitated the call to Fairbanks. After inducing a couple of quick outs, Jose Miranda tagged him for a two-out game-tying homer that sent the game to extras. Once the Rays regained the lead in the 10th, Fairbanks stayed on to close out his own victory. The blown save was the second of the season for Fairbanks, who ran the gamut during the series with the Twins, suffering the loss on Tuesday followed by the blown save and subsequent win on Thursday.