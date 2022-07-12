The Rays recalled Garza from Triple-A Durham on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Tampa Bay was in need of some fresh arms in relief after the team used five pitchers as part of a bullpen game in Monday's 10-5 win over the Red Sox, so Garza and Tommy Romero were elevated from Triple-A to give the big club some length. Josh Fleming (oblique) and Luke Bard -- who both covered three innings apiece Monday -- were placed on the 15-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Durham, respectively, to open up space on the active roster for Fleming and Romero.