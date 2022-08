Garza was outrighted to Triple-A Durham on Monday after clearing waivers, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Garza was designated for assignment by Tampa Bay on Saturday, and he'll finish out the season with the Bulls. He owns a 2.84 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with an 18:3 K:BB across 25.1 frames in 2022 at Triple-A.