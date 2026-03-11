Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Palacios (back) could return to the Grapefruit League lineup as soon as Friday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Palacios has recently been managing back tightness, which has kept him from playing in spring games since March 3. He appears to have responded well to treatment and has seemingly resumed taking part in baseball activities, but Palacios may need to go through another workout Wednesday and/or Thursday before being cleared to play. Palacios is competing for a utility role on the Rays' Opening Day roster, with his ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots enhancing his chances of breaking camp with the big club.