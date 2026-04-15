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Palacios will start at second base and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the White Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The left-handed-hitting Palacios has now drawn the last two starts at second base over the right-handed-hitting Ben Williamson when the Rays have faced right-handed pitchers. The two could form a loose platoon at the keystone until Tampa Bay gets Gavin Lux (shoulder/ankle) back from the injured list.

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