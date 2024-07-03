Palacios went 3-for-4 with an RBI, a run scored and a stolen base during Tuesday's win over the Royals.

Palacios singled and came around to score in the second inning to give the Rays an early 1-0 lead. Following a 2.5-hour rain delay, he then lined an RBI double into right field in the sixth frame. Another single in the eighth allowed him to swipe a bag -- his 13th steal of the season. The 27-year-old is now slashing .251/.345/.348 on the year and has three multi-hit performances in his last five contests.