The Rays placed Palacios on the 10-day injured list Friday due to a right knee sprain, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

The 27-year-old was reinstated from the IL on Thursday after missing the start of the campaign due to a fractured right ring finger, but he apparently tweaked his knee while going 3-for-4 with a double, a run and a stolen base in his season debut. According to Bass, manager Kevin Cash said the injury is similar to the one Palacios dealt with last season, which sidelined him for all of August and most of September. He's without an official timeline for his return but seems likely spend more than the 10-day minimum on the IL.