Manager Kevin Cash said Saturday that the Rays expect Palacios (knee) to miss roughly 4-to-6 weeks, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
A right knee sprain sent Palacios to the 10-day injured list Friday. The Rays are still gathering opinions on how to approach the 27-year-old's recovery, but he seems to be in for a long stay on the IL, whether he undergoes surgery or not.
