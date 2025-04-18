Palacios went 3-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

Fresh off the injured list and making his season debut, Palacios doubled in his first at-bat of the game en route to a three-hit night. With Jonny DeLuca (shoulder) and Josh Lowe (oblique) both sidelined, the lefty-hitting Palacios should see fairly steady reps in the outfield for the time being.