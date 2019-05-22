Boldt underwent Tommy John surgery on Monday to address a lingering right elbow injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Boldt had been sidelined since spring training with the elbow issue and apparently didn't respond to rest and rehab as well as the Rays had hoped. After undergoing surgery, Boldt will be sidelined for the remainder of the season but shouldn't face any limitations as a hitter next spring. However, Boldt may not be ready to resume outfield duties right away next season since the procedure was for his throwing arm.

Our Latest Stories