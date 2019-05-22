Rays' Ryan Boldt: Sidelined after Tommy John surgery
Boldt underwent Tommy John surgery on Monday to address a lingering right elbow injury, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Boldt had been sidelined since spring training with the elbow issue and apparently didn't respond to rest and rehab as well as the Rays had hoped. After undergoing surgery, Boldt will be sidelined for the remainder of the season but shouldn't face any limitations as a hitter next spring. However, Boldt may not be ready to resume outfield duties right away next season since the procedure was for his throwing arm.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...