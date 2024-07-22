Rays manager Kevin Cash said that Pepiot (knee) is expected to be released from a New York City hospital Monday and will fly back to Florida to continue receiving treatment, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

Pepiot landed on the 15-day injured list Sunday with an infection in his left knee, but Cash added Monday that while the hurler has some residual soreness, he's walking and moving around fine. The right-hander will be eligible for activation Aug. 3 and looks to have a shot to be back by that date or shortly thereafter.