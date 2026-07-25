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Rays' Ryan Vilade: Homers in win Friday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Vilade went 1-for-2 with a two-run homer, a walk, a run scored and a strikeout during the Rays' 11-3 win over the Guardians on Friday.

Vilade started the scoring off for Tampa Bay in the second inning by blasting a two-run homer that scored Jonny DeLuca. The 27-year-old has now recorded at least one hit in four of his last five games, belting two home runs in that span. On the season, Vilade has slashed .260/.325/.480 with eight homers and 33 RBI in 170 plate appearances. Vilade's night was cut short after being replaced by Richie Palacios at second base in the seventh.

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