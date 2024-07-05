The Rays recalled Baz from Triple-A Durham on Friday, Ryan Bass of Bally Sports Sun reports.

He will start Friday in Texas against the Rangers, taking the rotation spot vacated by Aaron Civale, who was traded to the Brewers earlier this week. Baz will be making his first major-league start since July 2022, as he missed the entire 2023 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The young right-hander had been heating up at Durham in June, collecting a 1.57 ERA and 35:10 K:BB across 23 innings. Baz will have a good shot to remain in the Rays rotation for the rest of the season and needs to be picked up in most fantasy leagues where he's still available.